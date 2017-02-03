Area students receive post-secondary honors

College and University fall awards, recognitions and graduations

University of Wisconsin-Stout fall graduates

Jairo Camargo, B.S. Management, Tomahawk; James Kinnally, B.S. Engineering Technology, Tomahawk.

University of Minnesota-Duluth fall Dean’s list

Kaitlin Sweeney, Rhinelander; Jessie Harmon, Tomahawk; Olivia Pintens, Tomahawk.

College of St. Scholastica fall Dean’s list

Natalie Sell, Minocqua

Upper Iowa University fall Dean’s list

Connor Funk, Rhinelander

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse fall Dean’s list

Rhinelander: Sydney Bachmann, Destiny Baitinger, Vince Berry, Austin Bowman, Ellen Brown, Joseph Hurlburt, Sara Krueger, Alison Kubeny, Maxwell Rich, Havala Snyder, Emma Stroede, Megan Thornton, Kimberly Troclil.

Tomahawk: Mesheal Bushor, Alexa Ernst.

University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall Dean’s list

Rhinelander: Teresa Bloch, Ashley Bredeson, Isabella Devereaux, Katherine Moyer, Jeremiah Walters. Tomahawk: Olivia Debels.

Baylor University Dean’s fall academic honor roll

Emily Ditzler, Rhinelander

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Aaron Demers, Minocqua; Julia Kelk, Hazelhurst. Rhinelander: Angelika Catlin, Cassandra Running, Kali Lund, Abbygail Zielke, Terrance Apfel.

University of Vermont fall Dean’s list

Sophia Weiss, Minocqua

Edgewood College semester honors

Lizzie Cirilli, Rhinelander; Maddie Weitz, Minocqua

Concordia University-Nebraska semester honors

Andrew Vought, Three Lakes

Marquette University fall Dean’s list

Kendra Hilgemann, Lake Tomahawk; Samuel O’Melia, Rhinelander

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire fall Dean’s list

Rhinelander: Martha Baker, Alexandria Haug, Sierra Joswick, Carson Koeppl, Stephanie Kuski, Jade Mutter, Nicole Raykovich, Kiah Sexton. Tomahawk: Samantha Kleich, Kelsey Maki, Katherin Reiter, Kyle Theiler, Alexandria Zedler.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point fall honors

Rhinelander: Alicia Bachmann, Morgan Berry, Olivia Bowman, Jeffrey Chizever, Kyleigh Decorah, Jeffrey Edwards, Eileen Emond, Samuel Gisselman, Allison Godin, Samantha Hoppe, Marissa Kaster, Lauren Kriesel, Kirby Kuehn, Jessica Lucas, Benjamin Quade, Lauren Sowinski, Kayla Wenos.

Tomahawk: Cheyenne Antell, Kyla Dotter, Adam FauFau, Trevor Iwen, Madeline Krueger, Marcus Kubichek, Aubrey Nycz, Lauren Radtke, Samantha White.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point fall graduates

Rhinelander: Rachel M. Harder, Bachelor of Music; Rachel M. Lintereur, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Megan L. Rheaume-Brand, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude. Tomahawk: Stacy L. Bethel, Bachelor of Science; Katie A. Harmon, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Kacey D. Iwen, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.

University of Wisconsin Law School-Madison

Eric Klemm, Rhinelander is the 2016 Oneida/Vilas/Forest County Bar Association Legal Education Scholarship Winner.