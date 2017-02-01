HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Hodags win on forfeit over Thunderbirds
Members of the 2016-17 Hodag wrestling team include, from left, front row, Reuben Guzik, Jacob DeMeyer, Alec Bess, Isabella Anderson, Payton Hartman, Alec Modrow, Eric Grulke. Second row, Chase Redmond, Hunter Greyhair, Connor Lund, David Schramke, Trevor Knapp. Third row, Colton Krueger, Alex Monk, Alec Kurtz, Jacob Tyson. Not pictured, Tyler Olson. Photo by Bob Mainhardt
STAR JOURNAL REPORT
The Rhinelander High School wrestling team is entering Saturday’s Great Northern Conference tournament at Antigo with a 3-2 dual meet record after being awarded a victory Tuesday on a forfeit over Lakeland Union High School.
The Hodags begin the postseason Feb. 11 in the Division 1 Regionals at Merrill.