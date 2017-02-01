HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Hodags edged out at Medford

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Tuesday’s gymnastics dual meet in a matchup for the top spot in the Great Northern Conference’s Small Division couldn’t have been much closer.

Rhinelander High School ended up losing at Medford, 114.75-114.525.

“We just couldn’t stay on (the balance) beam,” said Hodags co-head coach Heather Sturtevant. “Stephanie (Kuester) and Raven (Sturtevant) individually had a great meet.”

RHS had the top individual scores in all four events with Stephanie Kuester winning the vault (8.35), uneven bars (7.55) and floor exercise (8.05) and Raven Sturtevant placing first on the balance beam (7.45).

Raven Sturtevant also tied for second on the uneven bars (6.9) and came in third in both the vault (8.0) and floor exercise (7.8). The Hodags’ only other gymnast to record a top-three finish was Makayla Kuester placing third on the uneven bars (6.625)

Stephanie Kuester topped the all-around competition (30.85) with Raven Sturtevant coming in second at 30.15.

RHS dropped to 2-1 in GNC Small Division dual meets with Medford improving to 4-0. The Hodags aren’t scheduled to compete again until Feb. 16 when they host their final conference dual meet against Chequamegon.