Green Bay Packers to visit Rhinelander

NATH, Frederick Place to benefit

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander is one of the stops on the 2017 Packers’ annual Tailgate Tour. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, players Brett Hundley, Aaron Ripkowski and Jake Ryan along with Packers alumni Robert Ferguson, Ahman Green and Ryan Longwell will be in Rhinelander April 7 at Rhinelander High School.

They event will benefit the Northwoods Alliance for Temporary Housing (NATH) and Frederick Place, according to executive director Tammy Modic.

The Packers will arrive via tour bus at 5:30 p.m., with festivities expected to run until 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the tailgate party are $30, and will include food, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and autographs. General admission tickets will be available for $10.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 6 at Trig’s service desk in Rhinelander and at Best Embroideries, 22 W. Davenport St., downtown Rhinelander.

Visit packers.com for details.