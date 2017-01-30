On to state!

The RHS dance team includes, in front, captains Alyssa Kossack, Delanie Stafford and Hannah Hicks; second row, Makayla Koser, Makenzie Pence, Miranda Koth, Alexx Knapp, Katie Gilbert, Olivia DeNamur and Nicolette Metropulos; In back, assistant coach Kari Britton, Morgan Johnson, Emma Squires, Beth Theilman, head coach Tricia Winter, Haylee Fernandes, Lexi Heise, Abbi Koch, Tina Kansariwala and assistant coach Bailey Welch. Photo by Britton Photography.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School dance team is heading to state competition. The team competed Jan. 28 the WACPC western regionals in division 2 Hip Hop.

The girls placed second, good enough to advance to state competition Feb. 4 in La Crosse. Competition was close with Rhinelander missing first place by only 2.5 points.

