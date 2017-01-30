Obituary: Nelda Bernsteen

Nelda Bernsteen, age 91 of Rhinelander, died Jan. 27, 2017, at the Rennes Health and Rehab. She was born Nov. 17, 1925 in Rhinelander to William and Hilma (Johnson) Forsman. She was a lifelong resident of Rhinelander.

Nelda graduated from the Rhinelander High School in 1943. From there she went to the Grant School of Nursing of Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Ill., graduating in 1948 with a degree in nursing. She was in the last class of the U.S. Army Cadet Corps of Nursing and also volunteered with the Red Cross during WW II. She returned to Rhinelander and began a nursing career that spanned 51 years; 27 years at the St. Mary’s Hospital and 24 years at the Friendly Village. She took care of a lot of people in Rhinelander.

Nelda married Gunnar Bernsteen Aug. 12, 1950 in Rhinelander and he preceded her in death on September 15, 1997. They enjoyed many years of living at their home on the Rhinelander flowage. She loved cookouts, snowmobiling, skiing and boating, just outside their door. As a family member or friend, you were always welcome to join them.

Nelda enjoyed all sports, participating earlier in life and watching later in life. She was an avid Packer and Badger fan. She enjoyed watching golf, especially her nephew, women’s basketball, football and any other sport that may be on. Earlier in life she was a member of the First Baptist Church and then the First United Methodist Church.

Nelda is survived by her daughter Susan (Timothy) Oestreich of Rhinelander; her son, Thomas Bernsteen of Green Bay; her grandchildren, Luke (Katheryn) and Jacob Oestreich, Kristen, Emily and Robert Bernsteen; her brother, David (MaryAnn) Forsman of Reno, Nev.; her sister-in-law, Shirley Bernsteen; her lifelong friend, Faye Usnick; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. In addition to her husband she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Lilah Forsman, Garnet Miller and Verna Karnosky; and her brothers, Sydney and Vernon Forsman.

The funeral service for Nelda will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Carlson Funeral Home with Reverend Ellen Rasmussen officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until just prior to the service, at the Carlson Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Forest Home Cemetery.

You may leave your private condolences for the Bernsteen family at www.carlsonfh.com. A memorial is being established for Nelda and any considerations may be directed to her family. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Bernsteen family.