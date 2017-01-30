Obituary: Harvey Glenn Page

Harvey Glenn Page, age 78 of Rhinelander, died January 26, 2017 at the Rennes Health and Rehab. Harvey was born June 28, 1938 in Oakland, Calif. to Dwight and Shirley (McElmurry) Page. He graduated from the Bret Harte Union High School in Angels Camp, Calif. After his schooling he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Dixie from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1958.

After the service, Harvey moved to Sun Prairie and went to work for National Cash Register Company. In 1968 he moved to Rhinelander and on June 7, 1969 he married the love of his life, Cheryl Schenk. They moved to Colorado for a short time and then returned to Rhinelander in 1980. He loved the Northwoods and the Rhinelander community.

Harvey went to work for Marplex in 1980 and was there for twenty years. He then worked part time at the Inside Story (which he truly enjoyed) and volunteered in the medical records department at the St. Mary’s Hospital. He was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Church. His pastimes involved woodworking, gardening, and yard work. He enjoyed watching the birds and just being outside. He was also a history buff and traced his own ancestors all the way back to the Revolutionary war.

Harvey is survived by his wife Cheryl; his son Matthew; brothers, Darrel (Carol) Page and Larry (Jan) Page; his son-in-law Chad; his sisters-in-law, Patricia Steiner, Shelby Hron and Gwen Bergin; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

A memorial service for Harvey will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church with the Reverends Timothy and Kari Vadis officiating. Visitation will be at the Church from 10 a.m. until just prior to the services.

A memorial is being established in Harvey’s name and any considerations may be directed to his family. Harvey’s family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and many health care workers who treated Harvey as he walked his final journey. You may leave your private condolences for the Page family at www.carlsonfh.com The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Page family.