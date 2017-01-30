Obituary: Aloysius “Al” Sherman, Jr.

Aloysius “Al” J. Sherman, Jr., age 87 of the Town of Newbold passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. He was born Oct. 14, 1929 in Streator, Ill. to Aloysius J. and Mary (Meyer) Sherman, Sr.

Al proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed with Illinois Bell which eventually became AT&T. Upon his retirement in 1980, Al moved to Rhinelander where he enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing. He also enjoyed listening to world news on the radio.

He is survived by many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and by one sister, Mary Glover.

At Al's request, there will be no visitation or service. Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport St., Rhinelander, 715-365-4343.