HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Hodags 5th at Antigo Invite

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School gymnastics team was short on numbers, but still managed to win some individual medals Saturday when the Hodags, who had only three competitors in three of the four events, placed fifth out of six teams in the “White” division at the Antigo Invite.

RHS’s best individual finish came from sophomore Raven Sturtevant, who tied for second on the uneven bars (6.8).

Sturtevant led three Hodag gymnasts who were in the top five when she placed third in the floor exercise (7.95) ahead of junior Alyssa Mitchell and sophomore Harlie Zimmerman.

Sturtevant, who also had RHS’s top finish when she placed sixth on the balance beam (7.075) and tied for seventh in vaulting (8.0), ended up third in the all-around competition (29.825).

Mitchell placed eighth in the all-around competition (27.05).

Medford won the team competition with the top score of 115.2, followed by Lakeland (109.6), Chequamegon (103.325), Kaukauna (100.925), the Hodags (89.5) and Mosinee (78.825).

RHS returns to action Tuesday with a Great Northern Conference dual meet at Medford.