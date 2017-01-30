BOYS SWIMMING: Hodags close out GNC dual schedule

Conference meet up next

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys swimming team competed late last week in its final two Great Northern Conference dual meets of the season, winning one and losing the other.

The Hodags placed first in all 11 events and added six runner-up finishes Thursday when they picked up their second conference dual meet victory by winning at Medford, 99-63.

RHS’s individual winners included: Nolan Francis in the 100-yard butterfly (55.57 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.27); Martin Hoger in the 100 freestyle (57.63) and 100 backstroke (1:08.55); Zach Laxton in the 200 freestyle (2:35.45) and 500 freestyle (7:04.72); Devon Gaber in the 50 freestyle (26.63); and Thaddeus Heck in the 200 individual medley (2:30.16).

The Hodags’ David King placed second in both the 200 individual medley (2:31.54) and 100 butterfly (1:03.58). The team’s other individual runner-up finishers were Conor Natrop in the 100 backstroke (1:18.05), Gaber in the 100 freestyle (58.64) and Heck in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.65).

Laxton, Natrop, Francis and Gaber won the 200 medley relay (2:07.7) with Hoger, Heck, King and Vlad Godoroja placing second in 2:16.88. Francis, Heck, Gaber and Godoroja won the 200 freestyle relay (2:02.09) with Laxton, King, Hoger and Natrop topping the 400 freestyle relay (4:14.73).

ANTIGO 93, HODAGS 70

RHS had six first-place finishes and came in second in four events Friday when the Hodags lost their conference dual meet at Antigo, 93-70.

Francis won both the 100 freestyle (57.49) and 100 backstroke (1:04). Heck won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.17). King topped 100 butterfly (1:11.83). Russell Benoy placed first in the 50 freestyle (27.9).

Individual runner-up finishes were recorded by King in the 200 individual medley (2:44.86) and Hoger in the 400 freestyle (5:29.49).

Hoger, Heck, Francis and Gaber won the 200 medley relay (2:05.76). Gaber, Benoy, Heck and Hoger placed runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.69) with Gaber, Benoy, Hoger and Francis finishing second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:20.61).

The Hodags, who are in fifth place among the six GNC boys swimming teams with a dual meet record of 2-8, will be back in Antigo this coming Friday for the conference meet.