BOYS HOCKEY: Hodags skate past Pacelli, Waupaca

RHS records first GNC win

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys hockey team picked up a pair of home victories late last week, including the Hodags’ first Great Northern Conference victory of the season.

RHS jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead Thursday en route to winning a non-conference game over Stevens Point Pacelli, 3-2.

The Hodags’ first goal came from freshman Max Spaulding, whose first career varsity goal was assisted by Freddie Wisner and Cole Spaulding. Matthias Schneider shot from the point when he scored RHS’s next goal assisted by Cole Spaulding and Dylan Roeser.

After Pacelli tallied the only goal in the second period, the Hodags’ Tyler Kolasa scored the game-winner assisted by Tyler Blomdahl. Pacelli then added a third-period goal, but RHS held on for the victory.

The Hodags’ Cody Pratz started in goal and stopped 18 of 20 shots.

HODAGS 3, WAUPACA 2

RHS avenged a road loss from earlier in the season to record the team’s first conference victory Saturday over Waupaca, 3-2.

The Hodags’ scored first off of a defensive faceoff fly play. Bridger Flory won the draw, and then Roeser passed the puck while Cole Spaulding, who was the fly player, picked up the pass from Roeser off the boards and scored. The first period ended up tied at 1-1 after a Waupaca goal.

RHS regained the lead in the second period when Kolasa scored assisted by Blomdahl.

The Hodags made it a 3-1 game when Schneider passed to Flory, who scored his first career varsity goal. Waupaca recorded the final goal, but wasn’t able to get the equalizer before time expired.

Pratz stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced to record the win in net.

RHS’s season record now stands at 1-9 in the GNC and 5-10 overall going into Tuesday’s home conference game against Tomahawk.