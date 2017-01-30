BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags bedevil Green Bay East, 81-58

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Derek Lemmens is now 99 wins away from his second hundred victories as Rhinelander High School’s head boys basketball coach.

The Hodags, coming off Thursday’s 61-39 Great Northern Conference home victory over Northland Pines to record the 100th career win for Lemmens, broke open a 7-point halftime lead Saturday to win 81-58 in non-conference action at Green Bay East.

Owen White led three RHS players scoring in double figures with 35 points and also hauled in 10 rebounds to record a double-double. Matthew Reinthaler added 22 points, including five 3-pointers, with Brad Comer scoring 15 more and making three 3-pointers. Reeve Craig dished out 11 assists.

The Hodags shot 26-50 (52 percent) from the field overall and 9-19 (47.4 percent) from 3-points range. The team also went 20-27 (74.1 percent) from the charity stripe.

RHS’s season record now stands at 4-3 in the GNC and 8-5 overall going into Tuesday’s conference home game against Mosinee.

RHS 81, GBE 58

RHS 41 40 – 81

GBE 34 24 – 58

Hodags: Reeve Craig 2, Brad Comer 15, Brad Quade 2, Owen White 35, Brock Lieder 1, Junior Howard 3, Matthew Reinthaler 22, Bryce Schickert 1. 3-pointers: Reinthaler 5, Comer 3, White. Free throws: 20-27. Fouls: 13.