BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags bedevil Green Bay East, 81-58

The Hodags' Reeve Craig. Star Journal file photo

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Derek Lemmens is now 99 wins away from his second hundred victories as Rhinelander High School’s head boys basketball coach.

The Hodags, coming off Thursday’s 61-39 Great Northern Conference home victory over Northland Pines to record the 100th career win for Lemmens, broke open a 7-point halftime lead Saturday to win 81-58 in non-conference action at Green Bay East.

Owen White led three RHS players scoring in double figures with 35 points and also hauled in 10 rebounds to record a double-double. Matthew Reinthaler added 22 points, including five 3-pointers, with Brad Comer scoring 15 more and making three 3-pointers. Reeve Craig dished out 11 assists.

The Hodags shot 26-50 (52 percent) from the field overall and 9-19 (47.4 percent) from 3-points range. The team also went 20-27 (74.1 percent) from the charity stripe.

RHS’s season record now stands at 4-3 in the GNC and 8-5 overall going into Tuesday’s conference home game against Mosinee.

RHS 81, GBE 58

RHS        41           40 – 81

GBE        34           24 – 58

Hodags: Reeve Craig 2, Brad Comer 15, Brad Quade 2, Owen White 35, Brock Lieder 1, Junior Howard 3, Matthew Reinthaler 22, Bryce Schickert 1. 3-pointers: Reinthaler 5, Comer 3, White. Free throws: 20-27. Fouls: 13.

