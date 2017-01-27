Top Oneida County warrants – Jan. 27, 2017

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals wanted by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these individuals can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Timothy A. Schubbe, 26, White/Male. Violation of payment plan. BOND: $564.50. Rebecca S. Sanders, 41, Female/White. Failure to appear at jury trial, misconduct in court. BODY ONLY. Joshua W. McGill, 23, Male/White. Violation of payment plan. Bond: $1,317. Au-Dena M. LaBarge, 18, Female/Native American. Violation of payment plan. BOND: $266.50. Zachery T. Johnston, 19, Male/Black. Violation of payment plan. BOND: $162.
