Respiratory flu makes its way to the Northwoods

STAR JOURNAL REPORT
Community health and the health of the community has been a popular topic throughout Rhinelander and Oneida County.
On the heels of a large scale pertussis outbreak, the Oneida County Health Department OCHD is calling attention to respiratory influenza, noting a large increase of illness in community schools, work places, and nursing homes. As a reminder, OCHD has released memo listing the signs and symptoms of the seasonal “flu” and what can be done to help prevent it.
People who have the flu often feel some or all of these signs and symptoms:
- Fever* or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (very tired)
- Some may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children
*Not everyone with flu will have a fever.
People can help prevent themselves or others from getting the flu by:
- Getting a Flu shot
- Washing hands frequently
- Covering coughs and sneezes
- Having healthy eating and sleeping habits
- Staying home from school or work when you are sick
For additional information visit:
https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/influenza/index.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm
If you have more questions, or to receive a flu shot, contact the OCHD at 715-369-6111.