Respiratory flu makes its way to the Northwoods

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Community health and the health of the community has been a popular topic throughout Rhinelander and Oneida County.

On the heels of a large scale pertussis outbreak, the Oneida County Health Department OCHD is calling attention to respiratory influenza, noting a large increase of illness in community schools, work places, and nursing homes. As a reminder, OCHD has released memo listing the signs and symptoms of the seasonal “flu” and what can be done to help prevent it.

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these signs and symptoms:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (very tired)

Some may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children

*Not everyone with flu will have a fever.

People can help prevent themselves or others from getting the flu by:

Getting a Flu shot

Washing hands frequently

Covering coughs and sneezes

Having healthy eating and sleeping habits

Staying home from school or work when you are sick

For additional information visit:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/influenza/index.htm

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm

If you have more questions, or to receive a flu shot, contact the OCHD at 715-369-6111.