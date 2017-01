The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander honored an outstanding Rhinelander High School senior at its weekly meeting. Carmen Incha, left, plans to attend the honors college at Arizona State University where she will major in biochemistry. She plans to become an anesthesiologist or a pathologist. Incha participates in figure skaing, cross country, band, drama, cantering at church, piano lessons and the National Honor Society. Pictured with her is Kiwanian Tabitha Bennish. (Submitted photo)