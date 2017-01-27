Hodags beat NLP, coach Lemmens earns #100

Coach Lemmens works hard on the sidelines to get his 100th win as the Hodag coach.

The Rhinelander Hodags boys basketball team hosted Northland Pines Thursday night. The Hodags came away with a 61-39 win, but the bigger news was coach Derrick Lemmens’ 100th win as a Hodag coach.

Matthew Reinthaler gets open for three. Owen White floats a shot up over the defender. Junior Howard drives in on the base line... ....and gets the layup. Matthew Reinthaler holds tough on defense. Reeve Craig keeps the pressure on the defense. Brad Comer puts up a three from the corner. Brad Quade looks to pass.
