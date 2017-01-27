Hodags beat NLP, coach Lemmens earns #100 Coach Lemmens works hard on the sidelines to get his 100th win as the Hodag coach. January 27, 2017 The Rhinelander Hodags boys basketball team hosted Northland Pines Thursday night. The Hodags came away with a 61-39 win, but the bigger news was coach Derrick Lemmens’ 100th win as a Hodag coach. <>Owen White floats a shot up over the defender. Comments comments Related Posts Uncertainty rules Comments comments Former credit union employee accused of embezzlement Comments comments GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags hammer Red Robins, 58-37 Comments comments HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Hodags drop dual to Medford, 45-31 Comments comments