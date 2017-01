Obituary: Jeanette A. Bell

Jeanette A. Bell, age 73 of Rhinelander, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital with her family by her side. She was born July 11, 1943 in Rhinelander to Robert and Mary (Novak) Lund. Jeanette was united in marriage to Neil Bernsteen in Rhinelander in 1957, who preceded her in death Nov. 24, 1988. She later met Harold Bell and they were married June, 1992. They moved to Rhinelander where they have lived ever since. Jeanette was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, loved cooking especially her polish specialties, canning and taking trips to Missouri. But most of all Jeannette enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be forever remembered for her love of family.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, Harold; her children, Eric Bernsteen of Rhinelander, Brandon (Fiancé Heather Grande) Bernsteen of Eagle River, Kim Baker of Johnson City, Mo., Laurie Bernsteen of Kankakee, Ill.; five grandchildren, Jersey Bernsteen, Hannah Hamlin, Katherine Bernsteen, James Arrasmith, Neil Bernsteen; four great-grandchildren, Kiersten Wells, Chole Baker, Xander Trost, Dawson Arrasmith; and a sister, Alice Rhode of Rhinelander. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Neil Bernsteen; a son, Tom Bernsteen and six sisters.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at Crescent Town Hall, 3231 Golf Course Rd., Rhinelander 11 a.m.–1 p.m., with a service by Chaplain John Uhlarik.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at Crescent Town Hall, 3231 Golf Course Rd., Rhinelander 11 a.m.–1 p.m., with a service by Chaplain John Uhlarik.