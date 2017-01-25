Obituary: Christopher T. Schimke

Christopher T. Schimke, age 28 of Rhinelander, died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 23, 2016. Christopher was born Aug. 19, 1988 in Oshkosh to Wayne and Debbie (Kempf) Schimke. Christopher is survived by his parents; three brothers, Jonathon (April) Schimke, Andrew (fiancé Nikki Erdman) Schimke and Justin (Jordan Kolb) Schimke;his sister, Megan Schimke; and nieces and nephews, Hailey, Peyton, Clayton, Colton and Cheyenne. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents, Ronald and Ardene Schimke of Oshkosh; aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Betty Kempf.

Chris attended Omro High School while he and his family resided in the small town of Waukau. The family moved to Rhinelander in 2006 where Chris attended Rhinelander High School. Chris had a heart of gold that he loved to show continuously throughout his life, especially to his family. Chris had many interests including taking the dogs for walks, watching numerous movies, disc golfing with his brother Justin and will be remembered for writing special quotes. The New England Patriots were his favorite team to cheer for and he always made sure everyone knew it.

The visitation for Chris will be Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Hildebrand Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until the 6 p.m. funeral service with Fr. Randy Knauf officiating.

Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501, 715-365-4343. Celebrating lives and healing hearts. Everyone is invited to light a candle, sign the guestbook, leave a photo or an online condolence at Hildebrandrussfh.com.

