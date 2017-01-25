HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Hodags drop dual to Medford, 45-31

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School wrestling team won only six of the 14 matches Tuesday when the Hodags lost their Great Northern Conference home dual meet to Medford, 45-31.

RHS recorded four of its match wins on pins by Eric Grulke (145), Jacob DeMeyer (152), Alec Bess (182) and Colton Krueger (220). Tyler Olson (132) picked up a major decision victory with Alec Kurtz (195) winning on a decision.

Seven of Medford’s eight match victories came on pins with the other won on a decision.

The Hodags, who dropped their second conference dual meet in a row, are now 2-2 in the GNC going into their final conference dual meet next Tuesday at Lakeland Union High School.