HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Hodags drop dual to Medford, 45-31

Above, the Hodags' Eric Grulke controls Medford's Zack Mottle in their 145-pound match. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School wrestling team won only six of the 14 matches Tuesday when the Hodags lost their Great Northern Conference home dual meet to Medford, 45-31.

RHS recorded four of its match wins on pins by Eric Grulke (145), Jacob DeMeyer (152), Alec Bess (182) and Colton Krueger (220). Tyler Olson (132) picked up a major decision victory with Alec Kurtz (195) winning on a decision.

Seven of Medford’s eight match victories came on pins with the other won on a decision.

The Hodags, who dropped their second conference dual meet in a row, are now 2-2 in the GNC going into their final conference dual meet next Tuesday at Lakeland Union High School.

From left, the Hodags' Tyler Olson battles Medford's Cody Church in their 132-pound match. The Hodags' Jacob DeMeyer raises his arm in victory after wiinning his 152-pound match on a pin. From right, the Hodags' Scott Fox battles Medford's Kolten Hanson in their 170-pound match. In back, the Hodags' Alec Bess battles Medford's Taylor DuBois in their 182-pound match. In back, the Hodags' Alec Kurtz puts a headlock on Medford's Jake Rau in their 195-pound match. From left, the Hodags' Colton Krueger battles Medford's Jake Merrill in their 220-pound match. Above, the Hodags' Reuben Guzik controls Medford's Dane Higgins in their 113-pound match.
