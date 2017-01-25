GIRLS HOCKEY: Northern Edge wins at Medford, 6-4

The Northern Edge's Alicia Turunen races across the ice. Star Journal file photo

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Nine games into the season, the Northern Edge girls hockey team has finally won.

The Rhinelander/Antigo co-op picked up its first victory Tuesday at Medford, 6-4.

Kourtney Carrico and Jade Forster tallied two goals apiece, while Ellen Padgett and Payton Bunnell each had single scores for the Northern Edge, which outshot Medford, 34-31. The Edge got three assists from Alicia Turunen with two more helpers coming from Abby Oettinger.

The victory improved the Northern Edge’s season record to 1-1 in the Great Northern Conference and 1-8 overall going into Thursday’s conference road game against Northland Pines.

