GIRLS HOCKEY: Northern Edge wins at Medford, 6-4

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Nine games into the season, the Northern Edge girls hockey team has finally won.

The Rhinelander/Antigo co-op picked up its first victory Tuesday at Medford, 6-4.

Kourtney Carrico and Jade Forster tallied two goals apiece, while Ellen Padgett and Payton Bunnell each had single scores for the Northern Edge, which outshot Medford, 34-31. The Edge got three assists from Alicia Turunen with two more helpers coming from Abby Oettinger.

The victory improved the Northern Edge’s season record to 1-1 in the Great Northern Conference and 1-8 overall going into Thursday’s conference road game against Northland Pines.