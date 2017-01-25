GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags hammer Red Robins, 58-37

From right, the Hodags' Ali Schickert (41) battles for position in the paint with Antigo's Kendall Smith (30). Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team broke open a 6-point halftime lead to win Tuesday in Great Northern Conference play at home over Antigo, 58-37.

The Hodags, who outscored the Red Robins 29-14 in the second half, were led by Ally Seefeldt with a game-high 24 points, while Kaly Kostrova also scored in double figures with 15 points.

Antigo was led by Hannah Zenkovich with 12 points.

The win improved RHS’s season record to 3-4 in the GNC and 5-7 overall going into Friday’s conference game at home against Medford.

Hodags 58, Antigo 37

Antigo          23           14 – 37

Hodags        29           29 – 58

Hodags: Kenedy Van Zile 2, Ally Seefeldt 24, Brooke Mork 8, Kaly Kostrova 15, Molly Wagler 1, Maddie Meyer 2, Ali Schickert 4, Payton Van Zile 2. 3-pointers: Kostrova 2. Free throws: 10-20. Fouls: 14.

In back, the Hodags' Maddie Meyer goes up for the opening tip with Antigo's Hannah Zenkovich (1). The Hodags' Ally Seefeldt (2) dribbles down the court. The Hodags' Kaly Kostrova (14) steps to the charity stripe. The Hodags' Maddie Meyer drives toward the basket. In back, the Hodags' Alayna Franson (3) keeps tight on defense. Head coach Ryan Clark and the Hodag bench keep an eye on the action.
In back, the Hodags' Maddie Meyer goes up for the opening tip with Antigo's Hannah Zenkovich (1).
