GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags hammer Red Robins, 58-37

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team broke open a 6-point halftime lead to win Tuesday in Great Northern Conference play at home over Antigo, 58-37.

The Hodags, who outscored the Red Robins 29-14 in the second half, were led by Ally Seefeldt with a game-high 24 points, while Kaly Kostrova also scored in double figures with 15 points.

Antigo was led by Hannah Zenkovich with 12 points.

The win improved RHS’s season record to 3-4 in the GNC and 5-7 overall going into Friday’s conference game at home against Medford.

Hodags 58, Antigo 37

Antigo 23 14 – 37

Hodags 29 29 – 58

Hodags: Kenedy Van Zile 2, Ally Seefeldt 24, Brooke Mork 8, Kaly Kostrova 15, Molly Wagler 1, Maddie Meyer 2, Ali Schickert 4, Payton Van Zile 2. 3-pointers: Kostrova 2. Free throws: 10-20. Fouls: 14.