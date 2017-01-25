Ceremony recognizes new Honor Society members

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Nine students from Rhinelander High School have been inducted as new members of the Walter F. Kruschke Chapter of the National Honor Society.

Members were selected by the chapter’s faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. Students inducted were Jared Fabich, Bridger Flory, Grace Heck, Tina Kansariwala, Taylor Kriesel, Abigail Krueger, Emma Roberts, Ryan Roberts, and Carly Seidl.

“We are very proud to recognize these outstanding members of our student body,” said Patricia LaFevre, chapter adviser. “National Honor Society members are chosen for and then expected to continue their exemplary contributions to the school and community.”

The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. There are chapters in more than 16,000 high schools and, since 1921, millions of students have been selected for membership. Millions of dollars in scholarships have been awarded to senior members since 1945 by the sponsoring organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.