BOYS HOCKEY: Hodags fall at Medford, 6-2

RHS 0-8 in GNC

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys hockey team was unable to turn the most shots into the most goals Tuesday night when the Hodags lost in Great Northern Conference play at Medford, 6-2.

“We did outshoot Medford 28 -18, but we were unable to capitalize enough on key scoring opportunities,” said RHS head coach MJ Laggis. “I like the fact that we only gave up 18 shots on goal total, but the results clearly aren’t what we are looking for. We need to do a better job as a team of keeping it out of our net, and making smart plays with the puck in our defensive zone.”

Both of the Hodags’ goals came on the power play. Brandon Kolasa scored assisted by Dylan Roeser, while Cole Spaulding put in a one-timer assisted by Roeser and Freddie Wisner.

“It’s been a common theme this year to put a healthy amount of shots on goal, but not getting the scoring that we need to win,” Laggis said. “(Tuesday) night we produced a number of good shots from the slot, and a few more on the back door, but again we need to capitalize more.”

The loss dropped RHS to 0-8 in the GNC and 3-10 overall going into Thursday night’s non-conference game at home against Stevens Point Pacelli.