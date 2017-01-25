BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags fade late in loss at Mosinee, 66-58

RHS now 3-3 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

An 8-point lead midway through the second half ended up as an 8-point loss Tuesday night for the Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team.

The Hodags, who also led by four points at halftime, fell in Great Northern Conference play at Mosinee, 66-58.

RHS held its biggest lead of the game with just under 9 minutes left in the second half when Owen White sank a 3-point basket for a 53-45 advantage. Then the Hodags had a scoring drought for almost 4 minutes when Mosinee scored 12 unanswered points and took the lead for good.

White accounted for half of RHS’s scoring with 29 points and also hauled in 11 rebounds to record a double-double. Matthew Reinthaler added 11 points as the team’s only other player to score in double figures.

The Hodags shot 21-55 (38.2 percent) from the field overall and 7-21 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range. They also went 9-13 (69.2 percent) from the free-throw line.

RHS’s season record now stands at 3-3 in the GNC and 6-5 overall. The Hodags return to action Thursday with a home conference game against Northland Pines.

Mosinee 66, Hodags 58

Hodags 36 22 – 58

Mosinee 32 34 – 66

Hodags: Brad Comer 3, Brad Quade 8, Reese Flores 3, Owen White 29, Junior Howard 4, Matthew Reinthaler 11. 3-pointers: White 3, Reinthaler 3, Comer. Free throws: 9-13. Fouls: 14.