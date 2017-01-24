GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thunderbirds soar early, down Hodags, 76-63

In front, the Hodags' Maddie Meyer (25) dribbles past the Thunderbirds' Lilith Schuman (23) while the Hodags'Ally Seefeldt (2) looks on in back. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team gave up 51 first-half points Friday when the Hodags lost their Great Northern Conference contest at home to Lakeland Union High School, 76-63.

Forty-five fouls were committed between the two teams with RHS recording the most fouls at 27 and having two players foul out. The Thunderbirds, who didn’t have any players leave the game with five fouls, had 38 attempts from the charity stripe, but made only 16 of those. The Hodags shot 8-15 from the free-throw line.

RHS, which trailed by 11 points at halftime, had three players end up in double figures with Kaly Kostrova scoring 21 points, followed by Ally Seefeldt with 15 points and Ali Schickert with 10 more.

LUHS had four players score in double figures with Melissa Bruckner tallying a game-high 28 points, followed by Lilith Schuman with 15 points, Sydney Ziebart with 12 points and Zoey Ziebart with 10 points.

The Hodags dropped to 2-4 in the GNC and 4-7 overall, while the Thunderbirds improved to 5-0 in conference play and 10-2 overall. Both teams return to action Tuesday with RHS hosting Antigo and LUHS playing host to Mosinee.

LUHS 76, Hodags 63

LUHS          51           25 – 76

Hodags      40           23 – 63

LUHS: Lilith Schuman 15, Olivia Killian 3, Melissa Bruckner 28, Zoey Ziebart 10, Sydney Ziebart 12, Cassie Bruckner 8. 3-pointers: Schuman 2. Free throws: 16-38. Fouls: 18.

Hodags: Kenedy Van Zile 2, Ally Seefeldt 15, Brooke Mork 8, Hope Wissbroecker 2, Kaly Kostrova 21, Molly Wagler 2, Maddie Meyer 3. 3-pointers: Kostrova 2, Meyer. Fouls: 27. Fouled out: Seefeldt, Schickert.

At left, the Hodags' Maddie Meyer and Ally Seefeldt fight for the loose ball with two Thunderbird players. In front from left, the Hodags' Molly Wagler (21) shoots in the lane while being guarded by the Thunderbirds' Olivia Killian (25) with Zoey Ziebart (31) looking on. In front, the Hodags' Brooke Mork drives inside while being guarded by the Thunderbirds' Cassie Bruckner (35). The Hodags' Alayna Franson dribbles while looking for an open teammate. From left, Hodags head coach Ryan Clark talks with Kenedy Van Zile. At center, the Hodags' Kaly Kostrova skips a pass to Molly Wagler at left for a basket.
In front from left, the Hodags' Molly Wagler (21) shoots in the lane while being guarded by the Thunderbirds' Olivia Killian (25) with Zoey Ziebart (31) looking on.
