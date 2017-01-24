BOYS SWIMMING: Hodags drop home dual to Shawano, 107-61

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys swimming team won only three of the 11 events with six runner-up finishes Monday when the Hodags lost their Great Northern Conference dual meet at home to Shawano, 107-61.

RHS sophomore Nolan Francis placed first in both the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 7.2 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.36) with the team’s other top finish coming from freshman David King in the 100 butterfly (1:02.5).

King added a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle (2:11.15) with the Hodags’ other three individual second-place finishes coming from sophomore Martin Hoger in the 50 freestyle (25.79) and freshmen Thaddeus Heck in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.46) and Devon Gaber in the 100 freestyle (1:00.45).

Hoger, Heck, Francis and Gaber placed runner-up in the 200 medley relay (1:53.78) with Gaber, Hoger, King and Francis finishing second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.76).

RHS, which dropped to 1-7 in GNC dual meets, returns to action Thursday with another conference dual meet at Medford.