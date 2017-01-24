BOYS SWIMMING: Hodags drop home dual to Shawano, 107-61

The Hodags' Nolan Francis swims the butterfly in Monday's home dual meet against Shawano. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys swimming team won only three of the 11 events with six runner-up finishes Monday when the Hodags lost their Great Northern Conference dual meet at home to Shawano, 107-61.

RHS sophomore Nolan Francis placed first in both the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 7.2 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.36) with the team’s other top finish coming from freshman David King in the 100 butterfly (1:02.5).

King added a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle (2:11.15) with the Hodags’ other three individual second-place finishes coming from sophomore Martin Hoger in the 50 freestyle (25.79) and freshmen Thaddeus Heck in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.46) and Devon Gaber in the 100 freestyle (1:00.45).

Hoger, Heck, Francis and Gaber placed runner-up in the 200 medley relay (1:53.78) with Gaber, Hoger, King and Francis finishing second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.76).

RHS, which dropped to 1-7 in GNC dual meets, returns to action Thursday with another conference dual meet at Medford.

