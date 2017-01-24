BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags fly past Thunderbirds, then get chopped down by Hatchets

At right, the Hodags' Owen White pulls in the lane for a jump shot over three Thunderbird players. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

An 8-point halftime lead turned into a double-digit victory Friday night when the Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team won in Great Northern Conference action at home over Lakeland Union High School, 70-57.

Owen White accounted for almost half of RHS’s scoring when he ended up with 32 points, which included four 3-pointers. Senior teammate Matthew Reinthaler also scored in double figures with 14 points and a pair of 3-pointers.

The Hodags shot 23-53 (43.4 percent) from the field overall and 9-29 (31 percent) from 3-point range. The team went 15-19 (78.9 percent) from the charity stripe.

HATCHETS 62, HODAGS 58

RHS then dropped a close game on the road Monday night in a 62-58 conference loss at Tomahawk.

The Hodags, whose season record now stands at 3-2 in the GNC and 6-4 overall, return to action Tuesday with another conference game at Mosinee.

At left, the Hodags' Owen White shoots a reverse layup. At right, the Hodags' Reese Flores (21) applies defensive pressure in the backcourt. The Hodags' Brad Comer (10) passes to an open shooter on the perimeter. At left, the Hodags' Brad Comer (10) shoots from 3-point range over the Thunderbirds' Gunnar Weitz (5) while Josh Irmick (33) and the Hodags' Owen White (22) look on. At center, head coach Derek Lemmens speaks with the Hodag players during Friday's home game against the Thunderbirds.
<
>
At left, the Hodags' Brad Comer (10) shoots from 3-point range over the Thunderbirds' Gunnar Weitz (5) while Josh Irmick (33) and the Hodags' Owen White (22) look on.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

BOYS SWIMMING: Hodags drop home dual to Shawano, 107-61

Comments comments

Dog park proposed at Pioneer Park

Comments comments

Rhinelander mock trial teams back to their winning ways

Comments comments

RHS teacher recognized for global vision

Comments comments