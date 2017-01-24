BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags fly past Thunderbirds, then get chopped down by Hatchets

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

An 8-point halftime lead turned into a double-digit victory Friday night when the Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team won in Great Northern Conference action at home over Lakeland Union High School, 70-57.

Owen White accounted for almost half of RHS’s scoring when he ended up with 32 points, which included four 3-pointers. Senior teammate Matthew Reinthaler also scored in double figures with 14 points and a pair of 3-pointers.

The Hodags shot 23-53 (43.4 percent) from the field overall and 9-29 (31 percent) from 3-point range. The team went 15-19 (78.9 percent) from the charity stripe.

HATCHETS 62, HODAGS 58

RHS then dropped a close game on the road Monday night in a 62-58 conference loss at Tomahawk.

The Hodags, whose season record now stands at 3-2 in the GNC and 6-4 overall, return to action Tuesday with another conference game at Mosinee.