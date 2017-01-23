RHS teacher recognized for global vision

Goldsworthy receives plaque, cash award at state Education Convention

By Eileen Persike

Editor

A Rhinelander Social Studies teacher was presented with a statewide education award Friday in Milwaukee. Linda Goldsworthy was recognized as the Wisconsin Global Educator of the Year.

Goldsworthy said she believes the award validates what she and her colleagues in the social studies department, Doug Nelson and Fred Linteurer, are doing.

“Ten years ago we decided that it would be a good idea to revamp the curriculum,” she explained. “We were a little U.S. history heavy, and didn’t have many other options beyond freshman global studies. It was after 911 and we thought that a little understanding of the world would be in our best interest.”

After being nominated for the award, which was presented by state Superintendent Tony Evers, Goldsworthy had to write four essays as part of the process. While she known for heading up the student trips abroad, Goldsworthy said she focused her essays on the comparative religions course she teaches.

“I really wanted to add the comparative religions class when we revamped the class offerings,” Goldsworthy explained. “It’s important in global education that we understand our own culture and realize we have different beliefs and understand what they are.”

Not a typical public school offering, Goldsworthy said she is very proud of the class. Students take a field trip every year and the class features several guest speakers, as well.

Interest in global education and traveling abroad begin when Goldsworthy was a college student and visited China and the U.S.S.R. among other nations. She likes the idea of “paying it forward” when it comes to helping students fundraise to make the trips affordable. Since 2013, Goldsworthy, students and parents have raised nearly $75,000 toward international travel.

“I like the fact that we are recognizing that we live in a global world,” Goldsworthy concluded.