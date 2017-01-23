Rhinelander mock trial teams back to their winning ways

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Students from Rhinelander High School competed in a mock trial tournament at Brookfield Academy Saturday, taking home first place honors and awards for “Best Witness” and “Best Attorney.” A total of 29 teams competed in the tournament, including all of the top finishers at the 2016 state tournament.

The top six places were announced. Finishing behind RHS #1 were teams from Whitefish Bay, Middleton, Lodi, Xavier and Brookfield Academy. Max Holperin was one of two students who were named “Best Witness” and Emily McFarland was one of two students who were named “Best Attorney.”

The tournament involved three rounds of power-paired competition. In the final round, RHS #1 faced a familiar opponent, Shorewood High School, the team that defeated RHS in the State Finals last year. RHS #1 finished 3-0 on the day and RHS #2 finished 2-1.

“The tournament was a great learning experience for our students,” said coach Kathy Vick-Martini. “We’re very proud of their performance.”

The teams are also coached by attorney Amy Ferguson and Oneida County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bloom.

Members of RHS Team #1 are seniors Max Holperin, Ellie Rickman, Albiona Sabani, and Sydney Schallock; juniors Tyler Fredrick and Emily McFarland and freshmen Carmen Ibarra and Annika Timm.

Members of RHS Team #2 are senior Zack DuBois; juniors Mason Hageny and Grace Payfer; sophomores Ben Kubisiak and Ben Sheth and freshmen Alexa Adams, Karston La Dean, Maile Llanos and Holly Puza.

Next up for the RHS teams is the regional tournament at the Marathon County Courthouse in Wausau February 11. Last year, RHS #1 broke its own state record by winning its 30th consecutive regional title.