Obituary: Edward “Ed” S. Fenton

Edward “Ed” S. Fenton, age 80 of Rhinelander, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 26, 1936 in Rhinelander to Edward F. and Mary (Wood) Fenton. Ed attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and was a 1958 graduate of Rhinelander High School. While in high school Ed met Janet Johnson. They became high school sweethearts and on May 16, 1959 the couple was united in marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rhinelander. The couple moved to Milwaukee in 1959 where Ed would be employed for the next 30 years as a forklift operator with A.O. Smith. He retired from A. O. Smith in 1990 and soon after, he, Janet, and their daughter Lynda moved back to Rhinelander.

Ed didn’t stay retired for too long as he began his second career as a security guard for Shadow Security company, working there for a few years. Ed was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church and attended mass faithfully on Saturdays. He enjoyed attending stockcar races in Eagle River, Three Lakes, Tomahawk and at the Slinger Speedway. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR on the television. Fridays you could find Ed having a Fish Fry at Papillon’s and on Sundays, grocery shopping at Trig’s, visiting with whoever might be in the store and with the cashiers. Ed was a special man and will be remembered for the love and care he showed for others and for being a genuine gentleman.

He is survived by his children, Lynda (Edward) Saal of Rhinelander and John (Jodi) Fenton of Milwaukee; three grandchildren, John Saal of Rhinelander, Katie Saal of Rhinelander and Riley Fenton of Milwaukee; very special friend, Raeburn Wachal of Rhinelander. Ed is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends who will dearly miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents, and the love of his life, his wife Janet who died in 1992.

The visitation for Ed will take place Friday, Jan. 27 at the Hildebrand Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service, with Fr. Randy Knauf officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at Northland Memorial Park.