Obituary: Douglas D. Belmore

Douglas D. Belmore, age 76 of Rhinelander, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Seasons of Life Hospice House. He was born April 14, 1940, in Eau Claire to Clarence and Evelynne (Brychell) Belmore.

Doug married Barbara Hartman Sept. 19, 1959, in Eau Claire. They moved to California where Doug was a general contractor for many years until retiring to Lake Gogebic in the U.P. of Michigan. After sixteen years on the lake, Doug moved to Rhinelander in 2006 where he continued his contracting and painting business. Doug enjoyed fishing, was an avid reader, and loved his dog, Annie, but most of all he was a man who found great satisfaction in work and continued to do the job up until his passing.

Doug is survived by his wife, Barbara Belmore of Rhinelander; his son, Douglas J. Belmore of Phoenix, Ariz.; a sister, Susan Kipp of Mesa, Ariz.; a brother, Boyden (Debbie) Belmore of Rio Rancho, N.M. and his special dog companion, Annie.

No formal services are planned. Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414 /www.carlsonfh.com) is assisting the family.