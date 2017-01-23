Obituary: Dianna Kramer

Dianna Kramer, age 76 of Rhinelander, died Jan. 18, 2017, in Rhinelander. She was born Oct. 11, 1940 to Raymond and Irene (Ruttan) Mueller, in Rhinelander.
Dianna was a lifelong resident of Rhinelander. She attended schools here, graduating from RHS in 1959. She married Bruce Kramer on July 28, 1958 in Rhinelander and they enjoyed 58-plus years of marriage. Dianna was employed in a number of different places throughout her lifetime. The last twenty-some years were spent as teacher/caregiver at Opportunities Unlimited. She truly loved her work there. She was also a longtime member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to go to Church!
Dianna is survived by her husband, Bruce Kramer; two daughters, Debbie (Douglas) Meyers and Vicki (David) Christensen; three sons, Bruce (Susie) Kramer, Andrew (Jamie) Kramer and Russell (Peggy )Kramer; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Delores (Jerry) Olson and Dorothy (Gilbert) Schmidt; four brothers, Donald (Jean) Mueller, Douglas (Shirley )Mueller, Daryl (Darlene )Mueller and Daniel (Tammy) Mueller; a sister-in-law, Mary Mueller;, many nieces and nephews, other family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dwayne.
A memorial service for Dianna will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church with Rev.Rod Ankrom officiating. A luncheon will follow and all are invited. A time to visit with Dianna’s family will be from 10 a.m. , until just prior to the services, Saturday, Jan. 28, also at the Calvary Baptist Church. You may leave your private condolences for the Kramer family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is assisting the Kramer family with the arrangements.