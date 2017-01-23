Obituary: Dianna Kramer

Dianna Kramer, age 76 of Rhinelander, died Jan. 18, 2017, in Rhinelander. She was born Oct. 11, 1940 to Raymond and Irene (Ruttan) Mueller, in Rhinelander.

Dianna was a lifelong resident of Rhinelander. She attended schools here, graduating from RHS in 1959. She married Bruce Kramer on July 28, 1958 in Rhinelander and they enjoyed 58-plus years of marriage. Dianna was employed in a number of different places throughout her lifetime. The last twenty-some years were spent as teacher/caregiver at Opportunities Unlimited. She truly loved her work there. She was also a longtime member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to go to Church!

Dianna is survived by her husband, Bruce Kramer; two daughters, Debbie (Douglas) Meyers and Vicki (David) Christensen; three sons, Bruce (Susie) Kramer, Andrew (Jamie) Kramer and Russell (Peggy )Kramer; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Delores (Jerry) Olson and Dorothy (Gilbert) Schmidt; four brothers, Donald (Jean) Mueller, Douglas (Shirley )Mueller, Daryl (Darlene )Mueller and Daniel (Tammy) Mueller; a sister-in-law, Mary Mueller;, many nieces and nephews, other family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dwayne.