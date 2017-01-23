Obituary: Gary S. Blumreich

Gary S. Blumreich, age 63 of Rhinelander, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at his home in the care and company of his family. He was born July 20, 1953, in Rhinelander to Dale and Marion (Lord) Blumreich.

Gary graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1971. He attended college in Oshkosh and Stevens Point until returning to Rhinelander where he was employed at Marplex. Gary then began his career as a firefighter with the Rhinelander Fire Department, serving there for 33 years until his retirement. During this time, Gary also served as an EMS Instructor at Nicolet College for 30 years. Following his retirement from the RFD, he was a member of the Town of Pelican Volunteer Fire Department where he served as fire inspector.

Gary married Nancy Sackett in 1987 in Rhinelander and they shared nearly 30 years together enjoying their family of four children and six grandchildren. Gary was a true outdoorsman, especially enjoying hunting and fishing as well as gardening and hobby farming. He always had a twinkle in his eye and was ever easy to strike up a conversation with. Gary loved helping children, serving as a guest reader, field trip chaperone, fire safety presenter, and was even known to assist Santa Claus with local appearances. His heart was heavy whenever the safety and security of children was threatened or compromised. Gary will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who demonstrated much strength in the face of his illness over the past few years.

Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy Blumreich of Rhinelander; two daughters, Laura (Chad) Johnson of Stacy, Minn. and Kasi (Ben) Edwardson of Rhinelander; his son, Grant Blumreich of Lindstrom, Minn.; a step-daughter, Tricia (Jamandas) Moore of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Avery, Ashton, Hailey, Cody, Levi, and Jonah; a sister, Caroll (Ray) Mealy of Huntingtown, Md. and a brother, Steve (Susan) Blumreich of Mountain Home, Ark. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, fellow firefighters, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Marion.

A memorial service for Gary will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. Tammy Barthels officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Carlson Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Condolences for the family may be forwarded at www.carlsonfh.com.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family would encourage support of a memorial in Gary’s name that will be used for firefighter training scholarships and donations may be directed in care of his family.