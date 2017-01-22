DECA-rated with medals

By RHS DECA

Rhinelander High School DECA students are back at their winning ways. The team competed at districts Jan. 6, with nearly 500 other students from around the area. Competition categories included marketing, finance, hospitality and management; students could also participate in a variety of events with a more specific focus, like human resource management or economics.

Of the 31 RHS students, Haley Sisel took first place in hotel and lodging (who also won three medals) and Andrew Padgett was first in economics.

Six students earned second place finishes: Max Holperin (personal financial literacy), Lauren Rosendahl (accounting), Robert Ritchie (automotive service), Albiona Sabani (restaurant services), Tina Kansariwala (principles of marketing) and Michael Bartelt (principles of finance). Holperin and Rosendahl each received a medal, and Ritchie and Sabani took two.

Kansariwala and Bartelt participated in events only open to first-time competitors, and Kansariwala earned three medals and Bartlet, two.

Bartelt (business services) and Mason Hageny (accounting) each won three medals and took third in their events. Abby Krueger won a medal for each of her role plays to get third. Rhinelander’s seven Overall Series Finalists are Shelby Kuehn (apparel Merchandising), Max Holperin (economics), Andy Padgett (human resource management), Gunnar Millot (personal financial literacy), Colton Krueger (personal financial literacy), Annika Timm (principles of hospitality), and Jonus Sabani (principles of business administration).

Rhinelander students who finished first or second in their events automatically advance to the State Leadership Conference in Lake Geneva March 6-9.