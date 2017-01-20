Top five warrants from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals wanted by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these individuals can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

 

Rebecca S. Sanders, age 44, Female/White. Failure to Appear Jury Trial for DC/Misconduct in Court. BODY ONLY. Patrick E. Simon, age 27, Male/White. Failure to Pay Operating While Suspended. BOND: $228.50. Juwan L. Washington, age 20, Male/Black. Failure to Pay Displaying Unauthorized Plates. BOND: $266.30. William J. Martin, age 29, Male/Native American. Failure to Pay Speeding. BOND: $253.70. Elizabeth A. McCarty, age 30, Female/White. Failure to Pay Left of Center and Operating Without a License. BOND: $453.88.
