BOYS SWIMMING: Thunderbirds fly past Hodags, 106-59

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys swimming team placed first in four of the 11 events and added four runner-up finishes Thursday when the Hodags lost their home dual meet to Lakeland Union High School, 106-59.

RHS sophomore Russell Benoy won both the 50-yard freestyle (24.28 seconds) and 100 freestyle (54.76). The Hodags’ other two top finishes came from sophomore Nolan Francis in the 100 backstroke (56.94) and freshman Thaddeus Heck in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.42).

Francis also placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:54.49). The Hodags’ other individual runner-up finish came from sophomore Martin Hoger in the 100 butterfly (1:07.6).

RHS picked up its other two runner-up finishes in the relay events with Francis, Heck, Hoger and Benoy in the 200 medley relay (1:51.1) and Heck joining junior Conor Natrop and freshmen David King and Zach Laxton in the 200 freestyle relay (1:58.04).

The Hodags are now 1-6 in GNC dual meets, while LUHS remains undefeated in the conference at 9-0.