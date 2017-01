STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A 48-year-old Green Bay man was pronounced dead at the scene of snowmobile crash in Minocqua Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Minocqua Police Department reports Jeffrey Lee Royle was driving a snowmobile traveling on Lower Kaubashine Road at Camp Nine Road and Cedar Fall Drive when it lost control and crashed into a a wooded area off the road. The emergency call came in at 7:13 Tuesday night.

The accident remains under investigation.