Semi-minivan crash kills passenger in Vilas County

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A 77-year-old Colby man and passenger in a minivan was killed in a collision with a semi reported at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 51 and County H in Vilas County.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a semi truck driven by a 63-year-old man from South Range was traveling north on Hwy. 51 and struck by the minivan, which was heading west on County H and driven by a 68-year-old women from Colby. The minivan reportedly failed to stop for the stop sign on County H and struck the passenger side of the semi.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the minivan driver was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Names of the three individuals involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, Vilas County Highway Department, Boulder Junction Fire and Ambulance, Manitowish Waters Fire and Ambulance, Arbor Vitae Fire Department and the Medic 5 Ground Unit from Howard Young Medical Center all assisted at the accident scene.