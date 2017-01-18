HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Hodags drop dual to Antigo

The Hodags' Raven Sturtevant competes on the balance beam in Tuesday's home dual meet against Antigo. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School gymnastics team didn’t have a pair of its top gymnasts compete Tuesday when the Hodags lost their home dual meet to Antigo, 125.375-112.975.

RHS, which had the low team score in all four events with juniors Alyssa Mitchell and Makayla Kuester not competing, also didn’t have any individual first-place finishes in those events with the best showings being three-runner-up finishes – two from junior Stephanie Kuester in the vaulting (8.425) and floor exercise (8.35) and the other from sophomore Raven Sturtevant on the balance beam (7.9).

The Hodags' Allysa Scheuermann competes on the uneven bars. The Hodags' Raven Sturtevant competes on the uneven bars in Tuesday's home dual meet against Antigo. The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester lands her dismount after competing on the uneven bars in Tuesday's home dual meet against Antigo. The Hodags' Harlie Zimmerman competes on the balance beam. The Hodags' Raven Sturtevant competes on the balance beam.
The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester lands her dismount after competing on the uneven bars in Tuesday's home dual meet against Antigo.
