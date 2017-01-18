HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Hodags drop dual to Antigo

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School gymnastics team didn’t have a pair of its top gymnasts compete Tuesday when the Hodags lost their home dual meet to Antigo, 125.375-112.975.

RHS, which had the low team score in all four events with juniors Alyssa Mitchell and Makayla Kuester not competing, also didn’t have any individual first-place finishes in those events with the best showings being three-runner-up finishes – two from junior Stephanie Kuester in the vaulting (8.425) and floor exercise (8.35) and the other from sophomore Raven Sturtevant on the balance beam (7.9).