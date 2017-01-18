BOYS HOCKEY: Eagles soar past Hodags, 7-1

RHS 0-6 in GNC

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys hockey team could only muster one goal Tuesday when the Hodags lost their Great Northern Conference road game to Northland Pines, 7-1.

“We had some strong shifts where we played well in both the offensive and defensive zones, but we broke down defensively at points and gave up goals,” said RHS head coach MJ Laggis.

Of the Hodags’ 36 shots on goal, Freddie Wisner had the only one that went into the net when he scored at the 8:51 mark of the second period.

“On the offensive end, we had moments where we cycled the puck nice and created chances, but we aren’t capitalizing on rebounds,” Laggis said. “We have to get stronger on the puck in front of our opponent’s net and generate those rebound goals.”

The Eagles, who led 2-0 after the first period, added three goals in the second period and two more in the final period.

“Again, we have periods of time when we play really well in our own end, but costly turnovers and not securing rebounds in front of our own goalie are two defensive areas we have to take a big step with,” Laggis said.

The loss dropped RHS’s season record to 0-6 in the GNC and 2-7 overall.

Eagles 7, Hodags 1

Hodags 0 1 0 – 1

Eagles 2 3 2 – 7