BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags down Red Robins in OT, 68-61

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

For the third game in a row, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team found itself playing an extra 4 minutes.

The Hodags, who weren’t able to hold onto a 6-point lead with less than a minute left in regulation, ended up winning Tuesday’s Great Northern Conference game at Antigo in overtime, 68-61.

Both teams scored the same number of points in each half with the game tied 23-23 at halftime and 56-56 at the end of regulation. RHS led by only a point going into the final minute of overtime before closing out the game with a 6-0 scoring run that included a 2-point basket by Junior Howard and a pair of free throws apiece from Owen White and Reese Flores.

White led the Hodags with 26 points with Howard also scoring in double figures with 10 points. RHS shot 23-63 (36.5 percent) from the field overall, but only 6-26 (23.1 percent) from 3-point range. The team went 16-19 (84.2 percent) from the free-throw line.

The win improved the Hodags’ season record to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the GNC going into Friday’s home conference game against Lakeland Union High School.

Hodags 68, Antigo 61 OT

Hodags 23 33 12 – 68

Antigo 23 33 5 – 61

Hodags: Easton Senoraske 2, Reeve Craig 4, Markus Johnson 3, Brad Comer 8, Brad Quade 4, Reese Flores 9, Owen White 26, Junior Howard 10, Matthew Reinthaler 2. 3-pointers: Comer 2, Howard 2, Johnson, Flores. Free throws: 16-19. Fouls: 18.