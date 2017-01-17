Vehicle theft leads to discovery of stolen mail

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A Rhinelander man is in the Oneida County jail, held on a $15,000 cash bond in connection with a vehicle theft Jan.12, 2017.

According to and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office press release, the dispatch center received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from an address in Pelican. The vehicle was located two days later in the city of Rhinelander. Alexander Durand wdas arrested and was charged Tuesday, Jan. 17 with driving a vehicle without the owners consent, theft of movable property, bail jumping and fraudulent use of a credit card.

During the investigation it was found that Durand has been stealing U.S. mail from around Oneida and other counties. A large amount of mail has been recovered from Durand’s property.

The Sheriff’s Office will be in contact with those whose mail has been located, and is contacting the other jurisdictions that may be involved.

The investigation is ongoing.