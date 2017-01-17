Obituary: Kristin Dieken

Kristin Dieken, age 61 of the Town of Goodman and formerly of Rhinelander, died Jan. 14, 2017, at her home. Kristin was born Dec. 22, 1955 in Joliet, Ill. to Earl and Jeanne (Knittles) Dieken. She attended school in the special education program in Glen Ellyn, Ill. She participated in the sports programs in school and was a great basketball player.

When her parents retired to the Minocqua area Kris entered the special placement program in Rhinelander. She lived for two years with her companion Angie Piasecki and they traveled extensively throughout Florida, Texas and Canada. Angie was a Special Olympics coach and therefore Kris was active in cross country, track and field events and skiing. She was awarded the trophy for Athlete of the Year for the Rhinelander area. Kris also worked at Headwaters Inc., and was recognized as their longest term resident.

Kris enjoyed life and she led a rich full life. She was known for her great sense of humor. She spent her final days at the North View Group Home in Goodman where she was lovingly cared for by their staff.

Kris is survived by her, father Earl and her brothers, Jeff and Bill. She was preceded in death by her mother.

