The Rhinelander High School Dance Team competed at the 14th annual Kaukauna Dance Classic Jan. 14. The Hodags placed sixth in Division 2 Hip Hop out of ten teams. The Hodag dancers were three points from fifth place and seven points from fourth place. The team also competed in Division two Jazz. This competition was the first for the team following the two-week practice restriction enacted due to a pertussis outbreak in the school district. The Hodags compete next at regionals Jan. 28.