Obituary: Lisa Marie (Mikkelson) Somers

Lisa Marie (Mikkelson) Somers, age 47 of Rhinelander, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at her home under hospice care.

Lisa was an incredible person who was hardworking and driven. From a young age, Lisa was full of energy and joy. She loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face. Lisa had a huge heart full of love. She was a strong woman who always put others before herself. Her family and friends were Lisa’s passion and delight, especially her granddaughter, Layla.

Lisa enjoyed spending summers relaxing on their boat. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Heath Somers, of Rhinelander; son, Jacob Jackomino; daughter, Ashley Jackomino; granddaughter, Layla Jackomino; sister, Teresa (Bob) Ruditys, all of Rhinelander; her mother, Trudie (Bill) Kraemer-Wentz, Foley, Ala.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Mikkelson; her grandparents, Elmer and Lillian Kraemer, of Minocqua and Roy and Frances Mikkelson, of Rhinelander.

At Lisa’s request, the service and burial will be in the spring with further details to follow. The family wishes to thank all those that cared for her during her last few months.

