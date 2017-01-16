Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Franz

Charles “Chuck” Franz, age 89, of Rhinelander, died peacefully on Jan. 13, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born June 27, 1927 in Waukegan, Ill. to Peter and Elizabeth (Schwery) Franz.

Chuck attended schools in Waukegan, graduating from the Waukegan High School in 1945. After his schooling, which included ROTC training, Chuck enlisted in the National Guard and then transferred into the US Army. He served during the Korean War and attained the rank of Lt. During his time in the service he met the love of his life, Lorraine Snyder. They were married on May 23, 1953 in Waukegan.

After his honorable discharge Chuck returned to the Midwest and went to work for Montgomery Ward as a manager. He managed stores in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. He managed the store in Rhinelander from 1967-1970. After his retirement from Montgomery Ward he and Lorraine opened Togo’s Sub Shop which they operated from 1974-1976. He also worked in real estate and at Wick homes for a little bit to keep himself busy.

Chuck enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, winning at cribbage and bowling. He loved living and raising his family on the lake and all the family gatherings that came with it. His family always came first in his life here on earth and he knew his Lord and Savior as a member of the Pine Grove Community church. Not far behind although was Chuck’s dedication to the Lion’s Club.

Chuck was involved in all aspects of the Lion’s for over 56 years. Here he served as President and Secretary for many years for the Rhinelander Lion’s Club. He served district 27-C2 as District Governor and the State Lions in many capacities. He also served Lions International as a member of numerous committee’s throughout all the years. Any award given Lions members, Chuck has received, but he still could be found cooking brats on Redikulous Days just a couple years ago. Chuck was a dedicated Lion who did not do things to receive awards but received awards for what he did. Through the Lions, he helped a lot of people and will be greatly missed.

Chuck is survived by his wife Lorraine; his two daughters, Margaret (John) Heise and Kathleen (Jeffrey) Gross; five sons, Michael (Norma) Franz, Thomas Franz, John Franz, Steven Franz and David (Marci) Franz; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, his beloved dog Misty, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and four brothers.

A memorial service for Chuck will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12 p.m., at the Pine Grove Community Church, with Pastor Jeremy Vander Galien officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Carlson Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. until just prior to the services on Saturday at the church. A memorial is being established in Chuck’s name and any of those loving gifts may directed to his family. You may leave your private condolences for the Franz family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Franz family.