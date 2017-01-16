MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Sampson 4th twice at indoor meet

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Lakeland University sophomore Nathaniel Sampson of Rhinelander recorded a pair of fourth-place individual finishes Saturday in the Private College Invite, an indoor track and field meet held at Carthage College in Kenosha.

Sampson recorded times of 6.77 seconds in the 55-meter dash and 24.08 in the 200 dash, which were tops among the Muskies’ men with his time in the 55 dash also being a personal record.

Sampson is currently ranked ninth in the 55 dash and 11th in the 200 dash among the top sprinters in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference for NCAA Division III schools.

Sampson, the son of Jay and Deb Sampson of Rhinelander, is majoring at Lakeland in criminal justice.

The Muskies’ next meet is Jan. 28 when they travel to Platteville for UW-Platteville Pioneer Open.