Legal counsel sought for ouster of detective sergeant

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A resolution to hire outside legal counsel to represent the Oneida County Law Enforcement Grievance Committee related to charges to dismiss a now-suspended detective sergeant with the sheriff’s department will be on Tuesday’s County Board agenda.

County supervisors will consider hiring the law firm of Mallery and Zimmerman, of which former County Board chairman Andy Smith is associated, after county corporation counsel Brian Desmond recused himself because he has given legal advice to the county sheriff, chief deputy and the county Civil Service Commission, the parties to have filed the charges to dismiss Sara Welcenbach, formerly known as Sara Gardner, who is accused of stealing money from confidential funds when she was in charge of the drug unit for the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Grady Hartman said Welcenbach is on unpaid leave and hasn’t worked at the sheriff’s department since August 2014.

In addition to the action seeking her dismissal, Welcenbach has also been charged in Oneida County Circuit Court with two felony counts of misconduct in office.