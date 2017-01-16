HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Hodags top LUHS in home dual

The Hodags' Amber Briggs lands a vault in Friday's home dual meet against Lakeland Union High School. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School gymnastics team had the top team score in three of the four events Friday when the Hodags won their home dual meet over Lakeland Union High School, 115.15-108.75.

RHS, which outscored LUHS in the floor exercise, 29.35-27.425, balance beam, 27.3-26.825, and uneven bars, 27.5-23.0, also scored only a half of a point behind the Thunderbirds in the vaulting, 31.5-31.0.

The Hodags had the top individual finishes in all four events with Stephanie Kuester winning the uneven bars (7.45), vaulting (8.25) and floor exercise (8.15) while Alyssa Mitchell placed first on the balance beam (7.65).

Mitchell was also runner-up in the floor exercise (7.6), while Makayla Kuester was second on the uneven bars (7.0) and third in vaulting (8.05) with Stephanie Kuester adding a third-place finish on the balance beam (6.9).

Stephanie Kuester topped the all-around competition (30.75) with Mitchell coming in second at 29.525.

RHS hosts another dual meet Tuesday against Antigo.

From left, the Hodags' Makayla Kuester receives a pat on the head from assistant coach Kersti Lamers. The Hodags' Makayla Kuester competes in the vault. The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester runs up for a vault. The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester dismounts from the uneven bars. The Hodags' Mattia Beske competes on the balance beam. The Hodags' Emily Radke jumps while competing on the balance beam. The Hodags' Emily Radke lands the dismount after competing on the balance beam. The Hodags' Alyssa Mitchell competes on the balance beam. The Hodags' Alyssa Mitchell dismounts off the balance beam. The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester jumps while competing on the balance beam. The Hodags' Stephanie Kuester dismounts off the balance beam.
