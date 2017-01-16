HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Hodags top LUHS in home dual

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School gymnastics team had the top team score in three of the four events Friday when the Hodags won their home dual meet over Lakeland Union High School, 115.15-108.75.

RHS, which outscored LUHS in the floor exercise, 29.35-27.425, balance beam, 27.3-26.825, and uneven bars, 27.5-23.0, also scored only a half of a point behind the Thunderbirds in the vaulting, 31.5-31.0.

The Hodags had the top individual finishes in all four events with Stephanie Kuester winning the uneven bars (7.45), vaulting (8.25) and floor exercise (8.15) while Alyssa Mitchell placed first on the balance beam (7.65).

Mitchell was also runner-up in the floor exercise (7.6), while Makayla Kuester was second on the uneven bars (7.0) and third in vaulting (8.05) with Stephanie Kuester adding a third-place finish on the balance beam (6.9).

Stephanie Kuester topped the all-around competition (30.75) with Mitchell coming in second at 29.525.

RHS hosts another dual meet Tuesday against Antigo.