BOYS SWIMMING: Hodags medal in 6 events at Lightning Invite

RHS 7th in team standings

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys swimming team recorded six top-four finishes to medal in Friday’s seven-team Lightning Invite hosted by Appleton North.

Hodags sophomore Nolan Francis picked up two individual medals when he placed second in the 100-yard freestyle (51.04 seconds) and third in the 200 freestyle (1:54.11).

RHS freshman Thaddeus Heck added a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.11), while sophomore Martin Hoger was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:04.74).

Hoger and Francis joined sophomore Russell Benoy and freshman Devon Gaber in finishing fourth in both the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.65) and 400 freestyle relay (3:39.87).

Points were awarded to the top-16 finishers in each event with the points counting double in the relays. Ashwaubenon topped the team standings with 449 points, followed by Oshkosh West (354), Appleton West/Kimberly (348), Appleton North/East (254), Oregon (249), Oshkosh North Lourdes (228) and the Hodags (212).

Among the finishes in which RHS scored points but didn’t win medals, Benoy placed sixth in both the 50 freestyle (23.82) and 100 freestyle (53.16).

Hodags freshmen David King and Zach Laxton finished the 500 freestyle fifth and 11th, respectively, in times of 5:59.00 and 7:37.79. King added an eighth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:03.22) with Hoger finishing that event 11thin 1:05.92.

RHS junior Conor Natrop placed 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:53.64).

Heck, Natrop, King and Laxton placed 11th in the 200 medley relay (2:11.21) and 14th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:57.66).

The Hodags will be back in action Tuesday when they host a dual meet against Shawano.